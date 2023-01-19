Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 464,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,590. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 796,528 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,039,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

