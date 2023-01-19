Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $298.21 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $15.92 or 0.00076215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $298.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,844,999 coins and its circulating supply is 314,439,009 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

