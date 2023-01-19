Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $298.21 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $15.92 or 0.00076215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $298.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00056621 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009875 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023971 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,844,999 coins and its circulating supply is 314,439,009 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
