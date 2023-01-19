Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 72,689 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,101,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

