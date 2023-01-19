Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JNK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,724. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $107.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

