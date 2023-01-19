Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,359. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

