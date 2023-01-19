Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,539 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,302. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

