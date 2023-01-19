Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 82,695.2% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.62. 102,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
