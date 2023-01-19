Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,582,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.