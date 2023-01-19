AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading Down 2.6%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $45.88. 1,763,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,055,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

