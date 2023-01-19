Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $304.53

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.53 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 307.60 ($3.75). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 302.60 ($3.69), with a volume of 637,983 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.19) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 475 ($5.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.37) to GBX 325 ($3.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.33 ($4.98).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,048.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.44.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

