Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 466,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,993,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

