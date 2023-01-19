Bank of America Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $813.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $747.36 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $846.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

