Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of BOTJ remained flat at $12.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.48.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
