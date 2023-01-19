Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOTJ remained flat at $12.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

