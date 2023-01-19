Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 208,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $153.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.