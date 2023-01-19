BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47,890 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Lovesac worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 1,622.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 6.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 165,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $377.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause purchased 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,676.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

