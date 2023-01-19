BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 90,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,034. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

