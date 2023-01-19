BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 288,170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 214,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 155.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 183,556 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

