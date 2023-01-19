BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.16 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

