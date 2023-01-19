BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

