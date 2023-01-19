BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,139,000 after purchasing an additional 290,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $144.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

