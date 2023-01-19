BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 558,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Orion Energy Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OESX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

