BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SLV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

