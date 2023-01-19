Beldex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $169.68 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.34 or 0.07357401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

