Benchmark Begins Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

