Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIREF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $260.29 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

