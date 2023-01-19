Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.40 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

