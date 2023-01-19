Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $25.06 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and $61,031.31 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00229534 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00100321 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00056195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00028846 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.