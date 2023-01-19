Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $152,827.23 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,398,901.89518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.97732617 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $172,890.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

