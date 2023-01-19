BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $200,025.76

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $706.01 million and approximately $200,025.76 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00428099 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.01 or 0.30049411 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00764248 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
BitTorrent Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.