BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman Sells 1,075 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.3 %

BlackRock stock traded down $17.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $729.87. The stock had a trading volume of 641,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,425. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $846.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $722.77 and a 200 day moving average of $669.43.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

