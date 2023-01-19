Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BCX stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

