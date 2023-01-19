Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,038,000 after buying an additional 211,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

