Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Up 2.9%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 185,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 425,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.69.

Blackstone Loan Financing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.35%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

