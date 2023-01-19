Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 5,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
