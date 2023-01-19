Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 5,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Blue Line Protection Group alerts:

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.