Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.38. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.65 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

