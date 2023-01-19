BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

