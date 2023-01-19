B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.80) to GBX 485 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 415 ($5.06) to GBX 460 ($5.61) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. 14,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6671 per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

