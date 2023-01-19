BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 11.4 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.37.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

