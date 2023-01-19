BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after acquiring an additional 161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

