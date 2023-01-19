BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Down 0.4%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.60. 190,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 247,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.64.

