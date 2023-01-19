BNB Price Tops $294.94 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $46.57 billion and $417.64 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $294.94 or 0.01397687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,905 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,904,065.729605 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.02789992 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $825,640,111.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

