Bobcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.59 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002816 BTC on exchanges. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

According to CryptoCompare, "A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:"

