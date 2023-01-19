Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after acquiring an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $219.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

