Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,697. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

