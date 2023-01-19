Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 904 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.13. 49,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.