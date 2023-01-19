Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.