Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 59,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
About Bouygues
