BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BWAY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

