Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $723,228.42

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $80.24 million and approximately $723,228.42 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00428824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.68 or 0.30100283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00760719 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

