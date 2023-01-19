BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTXW traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 17,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,749. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Featured Stories

